ASUU appeals to Kogi Govt for reinstatement of sacked 120 KSU academic staff

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has appealed to the Kogi State Government to reinstate 120 academic staff of Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba

sacked unjustly by the immediate past administration in 2017.

This was contained in a press statement issued in Nsukka on Tuesday, signed by Comrade Onyibo Eze, the Chairman, University of Nigeria (UNN) ASUU chapter.

Eze said that the termination of appointment of the 120 KSU lecturers for participating in the six-month local strike at the university between February and July 2017, who demanded the staff welfare and payment of arrears of salaries amounted to trampling on their rights and privileges.

He recalled that KSU Anyigba, had on February 2, 2017, embarked on a total and comprehensive strike to press home their demands.

” Payment of their arrears of salaries and emoluments, earned academic allowances owed its members, proper funding of the institution, university autonomy and guaranteeing of academic freedom among others.

“The strike action took place after serveral attempts were turn down by ex-Gov Yaya Bello for the union to negotiate with government .

“Rather the governor during the strike proscribed ASUU-KSU and terminated the appointments of the 120 academic staff of the university, which becomes a subject of litigation.

“Even in the industrial Court of Nigeria both Kogi State Government and the KSU Management brought no allegations against the 120 sacked staff as the only argument of being on strike cannot fly,” said.

Onyibo expressed sadness that, as a result of the unlawful retrenchment, four senior members of the affected KSU staff have died due to the hardship and psychological trauma they passed through during the period of sack.

“It is unfortunate that these four ASUU members died in the struggle to demand for their rights as well as the welfare of other members.

“It is worthy to note that the same government of Gov. Bello that sacked the 120 academic staff for embarking on strike set up a Visitation Panel that recommended the immediate reinstatement of the stacked staff.

” But the ex-governor failed to implement this recommendation of the Visitation Panel till he left office,”he said

The UNN-ASUU Chairman appealled to the incumbent governor of Kogi State Gov. Ahmed Ododo, to kindly use his good office to reinstate the sacked 120 KSU academic staff as recommended by government Visitation Panel.

“UNN chapter of ASUU is making this appeal because KSU is part of Nsukka Zone of ASUU, whatever affects KSU-ASUU affect all of us in Nsukka ASUU zone

“This will not only heal the wounds of 7 years of the affected lecturers but would also redress the injustice meted out to these innocent lecturers as well put smiles in their families ” he added.