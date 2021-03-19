ASUP threatens strike over unresolved issues with FG, states

March 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has threatened to embark on strike from April 6, over what it described as “unresolved issues with the Federal Government and some states.ASUP gave the notice in a communique at the end of its 99th National Executive Council meeting on Friday, in Katsina.In the communique, by its President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, ASUP said the decision was to draw government’s attention to the need to release the 10 months arrears of the new minimum wage, owed its members in federal polytechnics

.The association also demanded that some governments should pay up arrears of the new minimum wage owed polytechnic lecturers.“There is the need to implement the contents of the NEEDS Assessment report of 2014 in public polytechnics and similar .“’Another issue also is the reconstitution of Governing Councils in all federal polytechnics and some -owned polytechnics where such is yet to be constituted.

“Others are the implementation of the of the Federal Polytechnics Act, as well as its domestication in Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto, Abia, Niger and other affected states”,

it said.ASUP further for the release of salaries owed staff in Abia, Ogun, Osun, Benue, Plateau, Edo and Cross River, as well as the implementation of payments in Sokoto, Kaduna, Adamawa and others.It appealed to the government to withdraw the letter containing unsubstantiated claims of PAYE tax liabilities in 19 federal polytechnics.

The communique also urged Kano and Kaduna governments, to implement the 65 years retirement age for academic staff in their tertiary .The association, in the communique, concluded that; “By this resolution, ASUP members are requested to prepare for a scale showdown until the union’s demands are met.” (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,