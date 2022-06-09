ASUP lauds FG for paying minimum wage arrears

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has lauded the Federal Government for paying the the arrears of the National Minimum Wage Arrears (NMWA) to its members.

The commendation is contained in a communique signed by Aminu Umar, the zonal Publicity Secretary zone ‘A’ of ASUP at the end of the second quarter 2022 zonal Executive Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The council, while appreciating the federal government, said:”there are a lot of challenges from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) ranging from underpayment to omissions.

“Others are payment of revitalisation funds, appointment of unqualified Rectors, among others.

”There is need for urgent attention to these demands for a harmonious coexistence,” the council said.

The council also observed the non-implementation of the Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Structure (CONPCASS) in Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states polytechnics.

It also pointed out the non-implementation of the 2022 promotions at the Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa.

“The council frowns at the recent reversal of the 65 years retirement age for polytechnic staff by the Kano State government while its earlier pronouncement was loudly applauded across all quarters.

“The council calls on the government to hasten the passage of the bill into law, considering its importance of the policy to the state.

“We also frown at the non-remittances and delay of union dues, third party deductions, promotion and promotion arrears by the federal and state governments of Zamfara, Kano, Niger states amongst others,” he said. (NAN)

