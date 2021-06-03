ASUP hails legislation to abolish HND/degree dichotomy

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has applauded Senate’s passage of a bill seeking to remove the dichotomy between  Higher National Diploma (HND) and bachelor’s degree.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate  passed the bill on Wednesday.

Mr Remi Ajiboye, ASUP Chairman of Yaba College of in Lagos State, told NAN on Thursday that the dichotomy ought not there at all.

Ajiboye expressed delight at the passage of the bill, describing it as a welcome development.

” I do not understand the basis for the dichotomy in the first place; if the dichotomy is now scrapped, it is a welcome development,” Ajiboye said.

A former National President of ASUP, Mr Chibuzo Asomugha, said that the passage of the bill was a right step in the right direction.

He said that the focus should on the capabilities of certificate holders.

Asomugha said that removal of the dichotomy would require revisiting the curriculum of the HND programme to address any lapses.

“Itis a good development, I actually facilitate  Sen. Ayo Akinyelure; his passion and tenacity really paid off at last;  congratulations also  to our HND holders.

“It is a long- struggle.

He urged that  the quality of in polytechnics should justify the gesture.

Mr Nureni Yekini, Coordinator, ASUP, Zone C, (South West), also hailed the Senate for the action.

He said that the development  would make HND happier.

Yekini said  that it was not for polytechnic to  discriminated against.

According to him, HND passed through a more rigorous process than bachelor’s degree holders.

“We thank God that the Senate has finally passed the bill; they (senators) are doing well.

“In fact, our polytechnic graduates be happy hearing .

NAN also reports that the bill, sponsored by Sen. Ayo Akinyelure, passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate at plenary, while Ahmad Kaita, Senate Committee Chairman on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, presented his report and all the amended six clauses were approved by the Senate. (NAN)

