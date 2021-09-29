ASUP donates N3m to families of deceased members in Bauchi

The Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic (ATAP) branch, has donated N3 million families of three of its deceased members, cushion their hardships.

Mr Dahiru Abdullahi, the ASUP chairman resented N1 million each family on Wednesday in Bauchi.

“This is a day we are distributing a palliative of one million naira each the families of our colleagues who lost their lives while in active service.

“We are out the money the families of three of our staff who lost their lives,” he said.

The ASUP chairman explained union had previously extended similar gesture families of 10 of its members who died.

He added that so far, the union had given out N13 million families of 13 deceased members in the polytechnic.

Abdullahi urged the beneficiaries use the money judiciously ease their hardships.

In his address, Malam Yahaya Danjuma, Chairman of the union’s palliative committee, said money was assist in the payment of school fees, medical bills, feeding and other immediate needs of the families.

Responding on behalf of the families, Mr Daniel Folmi, commended ASUP for the gesture and urged others emulate it.

Folmi, who lost his wife, a member of the union on Dec. 11, 2020, prayed that God would bless and grant the union the zeal continue with such wonderful gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports deceased members were Mrs Priscilla Folmi, Department of Office Technology and Management; Malam Tajudeen Garba, and Statistics, and Yusuf Tilde, Library and Information Science. (NAN)

