ASUP donates N3m to families of deceased members in Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) branch, has donated N3 million to families of three of its deceased members, to cushion their hardships.

Mr Dahiru Abdullahi, the ASUP chairman resented N1 million to each family on Wednesday in Bauchi.

“This is a day we are distributing a palliative of one million naira each to the families of our colleagues who lost their lives while in active service.

“We are giving out the money to the families of three of our staff who lost their lives,” he said.

The ASUP chairman explained that the union had previously extended similar gesture to families of 10 of its members who died.

He added that so far, the union had given out N13 million to families of 13 deceased members in the polytechnic.

Abdullahi urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to ease their hardships.

In his address, Malam Yahaya Danjuma, Chairman of the union’s palliative committee, said that the money was to assist in the payment of school fees, medical bills, feeding and other immediate needs of the families.

Responding on behalf of the families, Mr Daniel Folmi, commended ASUP for the gesture and urged others to emulate it.

Folmi, who lost his wife, a member of the union on Dec. 11, 2020, prayed that God would bless and grant the union the zeal to continue with such wonderful gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased members were Mrs Priscilla Folmi, Department of Office Technology and Management; Malam Tajudeen Garba, Mathematics and Statistics, and Yusuf Tilde, Library and Information Science. (NAN)

