ASUBEB distributes farming, sports equipment to primary schools in Anambra

The Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), has distributed farm implements and sports equipment to primary schools to promote sports and agricultural development in the state.

Chief Patrick Ugboaja, State Chairman, ASUBEB, while speaking during the exercise in Awka on Friday, said the objective of the distribution was to make agricultural science more practical oriented at basic education level.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for prompt payment of the counterpart funding to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) which enabled the state access and provide the equipment.

“The provision of these sports equipment will encourage students to engage in sports, which is an integral part of growing up, they help students keep fit, stay active and healthy.

“The same with the farm implements, they will enhance

agricultural education, teach students how to be farmers, train tomorrow’s scientists, nutritionists, teachers and so much more.

“I urge the head teachers to ensure maximum use of the farm implements and sports equipment, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Stella Ezepue, Director, Academic Services, ASUBEB, also urged the head teachers to ensure the equipment were used effectively for sports development and promotion of school-to-farm programme.

One of the head teachers from Amamife primary school, Awka, Mrs Helen Ogbuozobe, appreciated the supply and distribution of the equipment, promising to put them to good use. (NAN)

