ASUBEB distributes farming, sports equipment to primary schools in Anambra

June 25, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), has distributed farm implements and sports equipment to primary schools to promote sports and agricultural development in the state.

Chief Patrick Ugboaja, State Chairman, ASUBEB, while speaking during the exercise in Awka on Friday, said the objective of the distribution to agricultural science practical oriented at basic education level.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for prompt payment of the counterpart funding to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) which enabled the state access and provide the equipment.

“The provision of these sports equipment will encourage students to engage in sports, which is an integral of growing up, they help students fit, stay active and healthy.

“The same with the farm implements, they will enhance
agricultural education, teach students how to be farmers, train tomorrow’s scientists, nutritionists, teachers and so much .

“I urge the head teachers to ensure maximum use of the farm implements and sports equipment, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Stella Ezepue, Director, Academic , ASUBEB, also urged the head teachers to ensure the equipment used effectively for sports development and promotion of school-to-farm programme.

head teachers from Amamife primary school, Awka, Mrs Helen Ogbuozobe, appreciated the and distribution of the equipment, promising to put them to good use. (NAN)

