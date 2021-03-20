Astronomy Without Borders (AWB), an NGO on Saturday donated some kits to facilitate the learning of astronomy by children in the Games Village Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, FCT.

The IDP children astronomy outreach project is second in the series by AWB and targeted at ensuring that displaced children are not left out in learning about astronomy.

AWB is an astronomy group with the aim of spreading astronomy and its benefits in Nigeria.

Mrs Olayinka Fagbemiro, the National Coordinator, AWB said the project was also to raise awareness on the need to catch the children young and encourage them to embrace careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that part of the items donated included a solar powered learning hub for teaching STEM, Computer Systems and android tablets, internet facilities, wash hand stations, and face masks, among others.

“This project is very strategic for AWB Nigeria, because this is in her quest to popularise astronomy.

“We are also using it as a tool to create awareness on STEM among school kids who have been affected by insurgency in the North Eastern region of the country,’’ she said.

Fagbemiro added that the availability of the learning kits would enable the children perform hands-on practical on their own, know about the dynamics of STEM which astronomy was part of.

She, however, encouraged children generally to embrace STEM which could create a launch path for them to other careers.

According to her, STEM careers are interesting and will open your mind to lots of discoveries.

“Careers in STEM can bring a whole lot of development and sometimes children, especially the girl-child is not encouraged because they feel it is difficult.

“STEM is not difficult, which is why we are playing our part by exposing these children to the knowledge of astronomy early and it will guide their career path,’’ she said.

NAN also reports that the first IDP children astronomy outreach held in Durumi, another community in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the FCT. (NAN)

