Aston Villa survive with tense draw at West Ham United

preserved their English Premier League (EPL) status with a nerve-racking 1-1 draw at United on Sunday.

It was a result that meant they finished one point above the relegation zone.

Team captain Jack Grealish thought he had won it for when he fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the 84th minute.

But United hit back almost immediately through Andriy Yarmolenko.

With Bournemouth winning at Everton, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa knew that defeat would send them down but they held on.

Aston Villa had been in the bottom three since February until their midweek win over Arsenal left their fate in their own hands.

While they could not grab the victory, Watford’s loss at Arsenal ensured a second successive season in the top flight.(Reuters/NAN)


