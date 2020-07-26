Aston Villa survive with tense draw at West Ham United

Share the news













Aston Villa preserved their English Premier League (EPL) status with a nerve-racking 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.

It was a result that meant they finished one point above the relegation zone.

Team captain Jack Grealish thought he had won it for Aston Villa when he fired past Lukasz Fabianski in the 84th minute.

But West Ham United hit back almost immediately through Andriy Yarmolenko.

With Bournemouth winning at Everton, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa knew that defeat would send them down but they held on.

Aston Villa had been in the bottom three since February until their midweek win over Arsenal left their fate in their own hands.

While they could not grab the victory, Watford’s loss at Arsenal ensured a second successive season in the top flight.(Reuters/NAN)

