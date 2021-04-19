The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), has condemned the ‘Step Aside’ order given to the vice chancellor of the institution by the Oyo State Government.

The union in a release jointly signed by its Chairperson, Dr Biodun Olaniran and Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin, after its congress on Monday, said the state government did not follow due process in its action.

Governor Seyi Makinde had on Friday ordered LAUTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof Michael Ologunde, to step aside until further notice.

The governor’s decision was conveyed in a letter by Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology.

“His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State and visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University, has ordered that the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M. O. Ologunde, should step aside until further notice,” the letter said.

The union, however, said that it received with shock, the directive emanating from the office of the Commissioner for Education of Oyo State, asking the Vice-Chancellor to step aside.

It said that the state government erred in its action because it was strange to the provision of the university act.

It denounced the VC’s dismissal, emphasising that state government lacked the power to sack the vice chancellor without the recommendation of the governing council.

It stated that based on the content of the April 16, press release, a congress of the Union held on April 19, insisted that the governor should follow due process.

“That the `step aside order’ violated the provisions of the University Miscellaneous Act as amended, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology law 2020 and the University conventions.

“If there is any perceived misdemeanour on the part of any officer appointed by the law in the University, due process according to the law must be followed to address such,” it stated.

The union stated that ASUU acknowledged the power of the Visitor to hire and fire on one part.

“And, that such power is premised on the recommendation of the governing council according to the extant laws.

“That as at today, the governing council has not been properly constituted in line with law of the University.

“ASUU LAUTECH therefore, requests that, to maintain industrial harmony on campus and the on-going restoration of the image of the University, the above resolutions should be considered with the necessary urgency,” it stated. (NAN)

