Association vaccinates 9,500 dogs against rabies in Yobe

The Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association, Yobe Chapter, has vaccinated 9,500 dogs against rabies across the state as part of activities marking the World Rabies Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is celebrated on Sept. 28, every year to raise awareness about the impact of rabies on humans and animals, provide information and advice on how to prevent the disease in at-risk communities, and support advocacy for increased efforts in rabies control.

NAN reports that the vaccination was conducted in collaboration with the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Jos, and other development partners.

Dr Kabiru Garba, Secretary-General, Interim Management Committee of the association, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Tuesday.

He said the exercise focused on dogs because they were more prone to rabies than other animals.

“ Rabies is a viral disease that has no any definite cure; it is like many other zoonotic diseases which can be transmitted from animals to humans or vice versa.

“ When there is a reported case, our objective is not to eliminate the disease but to suppress the viral load of the animal.

“ This is the reason why we emphasize on prevention, especially now that there is an upsurge in cases of dog bites in the state,” the scribe said.

He advised hunters, herders and other members of the public to always present their dogs for the ongoing vaccination as and when due.(NAN)

