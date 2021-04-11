The Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria (ITAN) has urged Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary of the group, Jabir Maiturare, on Saturday in Kaduna.

Maiturare said that ITAN, which comprised different tribes and religions drawn from all parts of the country, had x-rayed many aspiring candidates who showed interests either publicly or otherwise in joining the 2023 presidential race.

“After our consultation and review of personalities who think they have what it takes to lead the country, we resolved to advocate for Bello, who is a youth and capable of taking Nigeria to the promised land,’’ Maiturare stated.

According to him, Bello has always expanded the scope of youths and women participation in governance, which makes ITAN stand for him. (NAN)

