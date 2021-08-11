Association urges partnership with Plateau Govt. on rabbit farming

 The Plateau State Rabbit Breeders Association has called for partnership with the State Government to boost rabbit farming in the state.

The Chairman the association, Mr Akinola Ihinmikalu, made the in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Ihinmikalu said that there were various untapped potential in rabbit farming in the state, adding that a partnership with the government would boost the business in the area.

According to him, Plateau has popular for rabbit farming and that the partnership will also maximise profit in the venture.

He said the would also help to empower youths who had shown interest in the business.

He said that the association had 150 registered members whom were already “making waves” in the business in the state,

The chairman said that the association also wanted to secure the help the government to in Flemish Giant, a good breed rabbit, which would generate more money and improve the business rabbit in the state.

‘’The good thing about rabbit farming is that about rabbit can generate money such as the meat; the fur used for clothing; the waste is also good for manure; and the urine can be used to fumigate the environment,” he said. (NAN)

