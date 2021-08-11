Association urges partnership with Plateau Govt. on rabbit farming

The Plateau State Rabbit Breeders Association has called for partnership with the State Government to boost rabbit farming in the state.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Akinola Ihinmikalu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Ihinmikalu said that there were various untapped potential in rabbit farming in the state, adding that a partnership with the government would boost the business in the area.

According to him, Plateau has become popular for rabbit farming and that the partnership will also maximise profit in the venture.

He said the agreement would also help to empower youths who had shown interest in the business.

\

He said that the association had 150 registered members whom were already “making waves” in the business in the state,

The chairman said that the association also wanted to secure the help of the government to bring in Flemish Giant, a good breed of rabbit, which would generate more money and improve the business of rabbit in the state.

‘’The good thing about rabbit farming is that everything about rabbit can generate money such as the meat; the fur used for clothing; the waste is also good for manure; and the urine can be used to fumigate the environment,” he said. (NAN)

