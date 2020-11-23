Association urges arrest, prosecution of killers of Nasarawa APC chairman

The Toto Development Association (TODA) in Nasarawa State has urged the State Government and security agencies to arrest the killers of the Chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting President of the association, Alhaji Muhammad Maikaya (Ciroman Toto), on Monday in Lafia.
Maikaya said this was necessary in order to facilitate the prosecution of the culprits.
” The Toto Development Association (TODA) expresses shock and its deepest sympathy to Toto community and the state government over the painful loss of one of its proud sons and member.
“As a proud son of Toto local government area, the association will live to remember Philip Shekwo as a peace maker, a philanthropist and a die hard supporter of grassroots development.
” TODA also extends its condolence to the APC and recalls with nostalgia, the exemplary leadership of late Shekwo who brought stability, progress and internal democracy into the ruling party.
” We are praying God to grant late Philip Shekwo eternal rest, ” he said.
News Agency of Nigeria( NAN ) reports that gunmen had on Nov. 21 abducted Shekwo from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, and was found dead in a place not far away from the house on Nov. 22. ( NAN)
Leave a Reply