Association urges arrest, prosecution of killers of Nasarawa APC chairman

The Toto Development Association (TODA) in Nasarawa State has urged the State Government and security agencies to arrest the killers of the Chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Philip Shekwo.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting President of the association, Alhaji Muhammad Maikaya (Ciroman Toto), on Monday in Lafia.

Maikaya said this was necessary in order to facilitate the prosecution of the culprits.

” The Toto Development Association (TODA) expresses shock and its deepest sympathy to Toto community and the state government over the painful loss of one of its proud sons and member.