Association to collaborate with Olu of Warri on mutual interest

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter, has pledged to collaborate with the Olu of Warri on matters of mutual interest.

Mr Sony Ali, chairman of the state chapter made the pledge on Tuesday when he led its newly elected executive on a visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Ali also assured the royal father of the association’s readiness to offer intellect and skills on any issue the palace desired its input.

“We congratulate you on your selection and coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri.

“Evidently, yours is one of the foremost royal institutions in Nigeria representing tradition and culture of the Itsekiri’s cultural heritage.

“Having observed your antecedents in less than one year of your coronation and your recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, the association decided to embark on this visit.

“APBN wants Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri Kingdom to become one of our patrons in this chapter,’’ Ali said.

According to him, we shall, therefore, be knocking on your doors often to seek your royal counsel.

Ali said that the objective of the association among others was to continue to provide vibrant platform to support the government in nation building efforts through constant engagement.

He said it would continue to make contributions on key policy and programmes of the Federal Government using the Public Private Partnership (PPP) as a strategy to achieve development.

Ali said at the state level, the association would among others promote, foster and advance the interest of professionals and professional bodies.

Responding, the Olu of Warri thanked the association for the visit and assured them of the palace readiness to support them. (NAN)

