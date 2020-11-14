Association tasks Rivers Govt. on workers’ promotion

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies has urged Gov.Nyesome Wike of Rivers to set in motion apparatus for the promotion of workers in the state.

The association said this in a communique at the end of its Central Working Committee (CWC) in Kano on Saturday.

“The CWC in session decries the lack of promotion of Rivers public and civil service workers since 2009.

“We, therefore, call on the Nyesome Wike-led Rivers Government to as a matter of urgency set in motion apparatus to commence promotion exercises for its workers,’’ it said.

The association also decried the decay in infrastructure in many federal and states statutory corporations and government owned companies, particularly the infrastructure decay at the Lagos State Water Corporation.

“It is horrendous that the management of the Lagos State Water Corporation has developed a penchant for paying monthly salaries irregularly.

“Casualisation of labour in Lagos State Water Corporation is another grave issue brought to limelight.

“We, therefore, call on the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government to intervene in the anti-labour policies taking place in the corporation and address the decaying infrastructure in the corporation,’’ it said.

The association also expressed dismay over non-remittance of third party deductions by many federal and state statutory corporations and government owned companies.

It also expressed reservation withholding of cooperative deductions, union dues, pension deductions, tax deductions, among others by IPPIS.

The association urged the federal and state governments to as a matter of urgency remit all third party deductions to all concerned.

It also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to exploit practicable approaches towards solving Nigeria’s social, economic and political challenges by involving all relevant stakeholders on issues of national interest.

The association frowned at non-payments of staff claims in most federal and state government owned companies and statutory corporations, particularly the leave grants, transport and duty allowances, transfer allowances and promotions arrears.

It urged the Kaduna State Water Corporation, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), to ensure immediate payment of all arrears of their staff.(NAN)