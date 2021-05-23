The Association of Former Development Centre Coordinators in Ebonyi has called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to fish out abductors of Mr Amos Ogbonnaya, a former coordinator in Ebonyi.

The call is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Abakaliki and signed by Mr Williams Ukpai and Chief Chigozie Agu its chairman and secretary respectively and 12 others.

The group,also known as the ‘G64’, said that Ogbonnaya, a former coordinator of Onuagata Development Centre in Ohaozara Local Government Area and the association’s legal adviser was abducted on May 13 and was held for more than 24 hours by his abductors.

The group said that it was regrettable that those who allegedly abducted the aide were known persons who continued to walk freely on the streets without the police or other security outfits apprehending them for prosecution.

“We herein call on all security agencies including the Nigeria Police, State Security Servics and all other organs in the security formation to fetch out all known masterminds of the abduction, attempted murder of Amos Ogbonnaya,” the statement said.

The group alleged that the failure of the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the heinious crime was heightening security problems in the state.

They further alleged that their lives and those of the members of their families, relations and well-wishers were in danger.

The association, which reiterated their firm belief and confidence in the Nigerian security agencies especially the police, urged them to protect the lives of every Ebonyi resident.

“People should not be allowed to resort to self-help and we believe that the police will do the needful by arresting those connected with the abduction and attempted murder of our colleague,” the statement added.(NAN)

