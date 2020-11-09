Association seeks more support for rehabilitated Borno farmers

Nov. 9, 2020 (NAN) Alhaji Allamin Umaru-Lawan, Chairman of Borno branch of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Monday called on the Federal Government to provide more support for farmers in the state.

Umaru-Lawan made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

He said that farmers returning to their liberated communities would need more government’s support for their farming activities.

“Now that security has improved in some areas with people going back to their communities, we want government to increase its support for these farmers.

“Government also needs to simplify the bureaucracy in some of the empowerment programmes to enable many of our rural farmers benefit,” he said.