Association seeks legislative backing to institutionalise cartography

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Nigerian Cartographic Association (NCA) has solicited for a legislative backing that would ensure the emergence of the Nigerian Institution of Cartographers as a professional body for map makers in the country.

President of the association, Prof. Momoh Rilwani, made the appeal on the sidelines of the on-going 43rd International Conference, Workshop and Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

Rilwani said, ”every activity, entity on Earth has spatial components, while spatial solutions, mappings could be deployed into handling challenges as well.”

Rilwani said that it was time to accord Cartography its right of place in the country’s educational and professional practices.

He said: `Sustainability in every sphere of our daily activities largely hinges on the provision of adequate spatial information in the form of maps, graphs and charts for informed decision making.

“We hereby call that attention be directed to the curriculum of mapping and inculcation of adequate cartographic skills in our educational systems for the profession to contribute to sustainable national development.

“There is urgency to professionalise Cartography if standards and regulations must be attained and maintained.

“We also solicit the assistance of relevant stakeholders, allies in driving the process of professionalisation of Cartography through legislative backing for the emergence of the Nigerian Institution of Cartographers.”

Rilwani added that the body would be mandated with the responsibilities of developing, maintaining guidelines and standards as well as regulating, registering professional map makers in the country.

The president also appealed for a landed property to enable the association to build its National Secretariat.

Rilwani, however, said the association was open to collaborations with relevant government agencies, private organisations and individuals towards developing the country through spatial applications.

Dr Innocent Bello, National Secretary of the association, said that NCA would continue to contribute its quota towards national development and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The conference holds from Oct. 17 to 21 with its theme as “Intelligent Geospatial Mapping for Managing Elections, Census and National Security.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

