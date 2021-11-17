Association seeks 7% allocation to livestock dev’t

Kulen Allah Association Nigeria (KACRAN) has called on state and the Government to allocate seven per cent their budgets to livestock development.

Alhaji Khalil Bello, National President the association, made the call while briefing journalists Damaturu.

Bello said that increased budgetary allocation would improved livestock value chain to fast track the economic diversification programme the Government.

“Governments at all levels are not earmarking adequate funds for livestock development as they do for crop cultivation.

some states, it is even zero allocation to this critical sector that has the capacity to huge taxes for the government.

“Investing livestock development will help to address the overdependence on oil,” he said.

He said the association was registered on March 27, 2017, with a view to tackle the pastoral/farmers clashes the country.

Bello listed the objectives the association to include sensitising members against drug abuse, prevail on pastorals to avoid destroying farmlands and reclaim encroached grazing lands.

On the newly introduced livestock tax Yobe, Bello said the association was support the initiative, adding that government should utilise the proceeds to improve the lives the people.

He urged the pastoralists to provide credible information to security agencies on suspecious persons and movements the communities, obtain voter card and enrol their wards in school. (NAN)

