Association seeks 7% allocation to livestock dev’t

Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has called on state and the Federal Government to allocate seven per cent of their budgets to livestock development.

Alhaji Khalil Bello, National President of the association, made the call while briefing journalists on Wednesday in Damaturu.

Bello said that increased budgetary allocation would improved livestock value chain to fast track the economic diversification programme of the Federal Government.

“Governments at all levels are not earmarking adequate funds for livestock development as they do for crop cultivation.

“In some states, it is even zero allocation to this critical sector that has the capacity to generate huge taxes for the government.

“Investing in livestock development will help to address the overdependence on oil,” he said.

He said the association was registered on March 27, 2017, with a view to tackle the pastoral/farmers clashes in the country.

Bello listed the objectives of the association to include sensitising its members against drug abuse, prevail on pastorals to avoid destroying farmlands and reclaim encroached grazing lands.

On the newly introduced livestock tax in Yobe, Bello said the association was in support of the initiative, adding that government should utilise the proceeds to improve the lives of the people.

He urged the pastoralists to provide credible information to security agencies on suspecious persons and movements in the communities, obtain voter card and enrol their wards in school. (NAN)

