Association raises concerns over killing of alleged pirates in Nigeria by Danish military personnel

November 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



The Nigerian Law Association (NMLA) on Saturday in Lagos expressed concerns about the killing of four pirates in the Gulf of Guinea.

The pirates were reported have been killed by the Danish Navy from their frigate, ESBERN SNARE, operating within the waters of the gulf.

NMLA president Mrs Funke Agbor and the association’s Secretary, Dr Emeka Akabogu, raised the concerns in a statement in which they expressed worries about the sanctity of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

They stated association all efforts rid the Gulf of Guinea of piracy, offences and all forms of criminality, but were worried about the application of the rule of law.

“The association is concerned about the sanctity of Nigeria’s sovereignty, application of the rule of law and respect for protocols of regard the instant incident.

“The incident was have occurred in international waters, 25 30 nautical miles south of Nigeria’s territorial waters.

“The association calls for an independent inquiry, focused on establishing the precise location of this incident and whether there had been compliance the relevant rules of engagement,’’ the statement read.

The association also called on the Nigerian Administration and Safety Agency immediately kick-start the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive strategy for Nigeria.

It stated the need for the implementation of a strategy as mandated by the Suppression of Piracy and Other Offences Act 2019.

The Act incorporates strategic security synergy between all law enforcement and commercial shipping actors. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,