Association praises FG for approving National Blockchain Policy

By Funmilola Gboteku

Mr Rume Ophi, the Executive Secretary of the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN), has applauded the Federal Government for approving the National Blockchain Policy.

Ophi made the commendation in a statement on Friday.

NAN reports that the policy was announced by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami with the aim to institutionalise blockchain technology within Nigeria’s economic and security sectors.

According to the minister, the National Blockchain Policy is a culmination of extensive consultations with 56 prominent institutions, demonstrating the government’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.

Ophi lauded the consultative approach of the government, noting that it was important to engage stakeholders from various sectors to drive successful integration of blockchain technology.

“The government’s decision to embrace blockchain technology paves the way for tremendous opportunities and economic growth.

“It showcases Nigeria’s commitment to innovation, and positions our nation at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution,” he said.

He added that the approval of the National Blockchain Policy serves as a significant turning point for the country.

According to him, it recognises the potential of blockchain technology to drive economic development and enhance national security.

Ophi said that the policy would enable Nigeria to regain its position as a leading hub for blockchain innovation.

He called on the government to leverage on the policy as a catalyst for collaboration.

Ophi urged relevant agencies of the government to proactively engage stakeholders in the blockchain ecosystem to foster partnerships and collectively move Nigeria’s blockchain industry forward.

Ophi said that it was imperative that the government should actively seek collaborations with stakeholders, including blockchain enthusiasts, developers, entrepreneurs and investors.

“We can create an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, facilitates job creation and propels Nigeria towards becoming a global leader in blockchain technology,” Ophi said.

He urged relevant agencies of government, particularly the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), to initiate registration process for blockchain-based companies.

Ophi said that such an initiative would ensure transparency, accountability and regulatory compliance within the industry while providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He said that the establishment of the National Steering Council, coordinated by NITDA, was an important component of the approved policy.

The executive secretary said that there was need for a centralised body that could drive implementation of the policy, facilitate strategic decision-making and foster coordination among various stakeholders.

“With the adoption of the National Blockchain Policy, Nigeria has laid a strong foundation for the future of blockchain technology.

“Let us seize this opportunity to create an environment that encourages innovation, attracts investments and propels Nigeria to the forefront of the global blockchain revolution,” he said. (NAN)