Association partners NAN to boost staff welfare

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), has expressed readiness to partner with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to improve staff welfare.

The President General, SSASCGOC, Mr Kayode Alakija, made this known during a courtesy call on the Managing Director of NAN, Mr Buki Ponle, in his office in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Alakija also urged the management to collaborate with other sister organisations to fight for the “Media Salary”, as this would boost staff salary and give them a better life.

According to him, the aim of the visit to NAN is to identify with the agency and see how to partner with it to solve one or two problems identified in the Agency.

“We are here to identify with you and to also tell you that we heard the good work that you are doing.

“We are ready to partner with you to ensure that the agency moves forward.

“When we were elected, we felt we owe it a responsibility to move round orgnisations and have a meeting with the chief executives of various branches.

“We do so to rub minds on how we can better the lot of the agencies,” Alakija said.

In his response, Ponle appreciated the officials of SSASCGOC, saying that his priority was to ensure staff welfare.

He further explained that the management had made some efforts towards improving staff welfare, though the desired goal was yet to be achieved.

“When I assumed duty in Sept. 2020, my first priority was their welfare. Before then, the top managers have been pursuing the project to enhance the welfare of the workers.

“But we were not successful, so I have to hit up from there; and we will do everything to achieve it.

“When we talk about salary, it has always been a point of reference.

“We want trade unions to come together and dialogue with the government on how we can review our salaries periodically to reflect economic realities,” the NAN MD said.

Ponle said: “Unionism is cherished a lot, because we believe we are partners in progress.

“I am proud to say that we have moved the agency forward in terms of providing welfare to our colleagues.

“We are really striving because we know what we get in terms of allocation.” (NAN)

