Association partners FG to bridge housing deficit 

The Association of Women Town Planners in Nigeria (AWTPN), says it will partner with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to bridge the housing deficit in the country.

Mrs Rekiyat Fache, National Chairperson of the association, disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Fache said that the executive members of the association had visited the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr Musa Dangiwa, and discussed areas of interest and partnership.

She said that the partnership was necessary because of the concerns over inadequate housing for Nigerians.

According to her, the partnership will create a platform for the women town planners to work with the ministry to provide qualitative and affordable housing to all Nigerians wherever they live.

The chairperson said that the association would support the federal government to ensure a significant reduction in housing deficit in the country.

“We are worried that many Nigerians do not have shelter and we want to do something about it.

“But we cannot work alone. We want to work with the leading government ministry and agencies to provide affordable housing to Nigerians.

“This, in the long run, will help to address the housing deficit in the country,” she said.

She said that the minister had expressed the desire to partner with the association and had described the town planners as a force to be reckoned with in providing housing for Nigerians. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai