Association maps out action for improvement of Taekwondo in Enugu

The Enugu State Taekwondo Association has mapped out a first quarter planned programme of action for taekwondo activities in the state meant to reposition the sport.

The Chairman of the association, Ebere Amaraizu, revealed this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Amaraizu, who is also the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and other Vices (POCACOV), spoke after the association’s meeting with taekwondo grand-masters and coaches in the state.

“We are going to engage all our taekwondo classes and coaches in this first quarter in continuous trainings and the climax of it will be a taekwondo conference.

“The theme of the conference will be `Taekwondo As a Tool For Restoration of Value System’.

“It will be held on March 27, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“During the conference emphasis will be laid on the use of taekwondo tenets to achieve the essence of life coping skill or survival skill, manipulative skills, integrity, modesty, creativity and discipline.

“We will also have strategic thinking and planning sessions which brings about self discovery at the conference,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the programme would be conducted in partnership with the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Amaraizu explained that the inability of some children and youths to be exposed to life coping and survival skills made it impossible for them to discover themselves for a greater society.

“Hence, they practice compromise in life-style which affects our value system.

“Consequently, they perpetrate crime, joining bad and violent groups and try to cut corners,’’ he said. (NAN)