Association lauds Tinubu for appointing Opeifa NRC MD

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Transportation Correspondent Association of Nigeria (TCAN) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Dr Kayode Opeifa the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

This is contained in a statement signed by the association’s Chairman, Mr Adeyinka Aderibigbe, and General Secretary, Mr Fidelis Ugbomeh, on Thursday in Lagos.

The association described the appointment as putting a round peg in a round hole.

TCAN said that the appointment would immensely benefit NRC, Nigeria’s oldest public corporation, and the entire railway sector.

According to the association, Opeifa, a former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, has all it will take to sustain the good works of his predecessor.

“He will continue to push the narrative that will see all state capitals connected by rail in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“Opeifa, as a former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, played a pivotal role in transforming the city’s transportation sector, leading to a phenomenal shift in the transportation landscape of Lagos ” it said.

TCAN said that Opeifa was well-prepared for the task, noting that he was the Commissioner for Transportation when Lagos State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan took off.

It added that Opeifa was appointed the Vice Chairman of the Lagos Ports Access Road Decongestion during which he spearheaded initiatives that restored discipline on Apapa Ports access roads, putting an end to years of gridlock there.

“ Opeifa was appointed a Member of the Board of the Nigerian Railway Corporation by former President Muhammadu Buhari after completion of his term as the Transportation Secretary at the Federal Capital Territory Authority.

“As a former Chairman, Conference of Transportation Commissioners of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration, and a doctoral degree holder in Logistics and Transport, Opeifa will ensure delivery of new railway lines in line with the visions of the Tinubu administration.

“This is as he works at retooling the sustenance of the Nigeria’s Railway Masterplan, which runs its full course this year,” TCAN said.

The association urged the new NRC managing director to partner with critical stakeholders in order to achieve the desired goals.

It also urged Opeifa to ensure that Nigerians would get a better deal in public sector transport in which railway played a major role. (NAN)