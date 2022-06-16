Association lauds LASU management for staff welfare, promotion

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), LASU Branch, has commended LASU management commitment to the promotion of the staff welfare and promotions.

The union made the commendation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Oluwaseyi Lawal and Secretary, Mr Waheed Majekodunmi on Thursday, Lagos.

“The union members are happy for the promises been fulfilled on staff welfare with action.

“Olatunji-Bello’s administration has brought us renewed hope and great succour to our members who have been craving for better welfare packages in commensuration with their meritorious labour in the university, over the years.

“Indeed, commitment to the promotions of our members on the principle of transparency, meritocracy and due process as demonstrated in the just concluded Re-Assessment Exercise for the 2020/2021 promotion year has sent a powerful signal to us.

“It shows that this administration is indeed truly committed to the attainment of the six Strategic Studies Goals, which constitute the fulcrum of your vision to make LASU the best in West Africa,” the statement said.

SSANU-LASU said that they would continue to express their support for the administration in the quest to make the university the best in the West African region, while praying for the success of the Vice-Chancellor. (NAN)

