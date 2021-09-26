Association lauds Buhari over treaty to end violence against women, girls 

Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, the President of the Medical Women’s International Association, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over his speech calling for global treaty to end violence against women and girls.



Nwadinobi, in a statement to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, commended the president’s speech at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.



Nwadinobi, who is also a co-founder of Everywoman Treaty, a coalition advocating for a global treaty to end violence against women and girls, drew attention to the fact that Buhari was the first president to call for such treaty.



“The press statement of President Buhari’s speech to the 76th United Nations General Assembly is ground-breaking as Buhari is the first president to call for a global treaty to end violence against women and girls.



“Paragraph 49 of the speech as released to the press says: ‘In this context Nigeria calls for collective global action through a Treaty to end all forms of violence against women and girls of all ages’”.



According to Nwadinobi, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an uptick in the rates of violence.



“A global treaty is the answer to this global health crisis, human rights and economic disaster.



“The call for collective global action through a Treaty by President Buhari of Nigeria is the pinnacle of global commitment,” she said.(NAN)

