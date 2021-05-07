U.S.-based International Sports Association (ISA) in partnership with the Kwara state government has begun programmes to revive baseball and softball games e in Nigeria.



Jason Cly, ISA’s President disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Friday when he led some members of the Association to Ilorin.



The president said that the group planned to build a baseball sports academy at a location provided by the state government.



He said that the academy would groom and develop talents for international exposure.

Cly said that he was optimistic that baseball game would be another viable and profitable option to games, such as football, in future.



“Baseball game will also present a lifetime opportunity for young lads to achieve meaningful goals in life,” he said.



The sports enthusiast said that the programme, expected to start in August, would focus on scouting for young talents across the state from age six to university undergraduates.



The ISA president also said that abundant talents in Africa should be well directed with requisite training and development plans, adding that baseball game had prospect of exposing young talents to international tournaments.



“Africa is a continent that most of its talents are yet to be tapped.



“Baseball game development in Africa, especially Nigeria, has potential to bring a lot of people together and provide opportunity to young ones to have new dreams, change their lives and enjoy every opportunity therein,” he said.



He also said that the baseball game development programme would train indigenous coaches, who were expected to bring out the best in young lads.



“We also intend to train Nigerian coaches through coaching clinic, courses, classes, online video and manuals to avail them requisite knowledge and the ability to train the right way,’’ he said.



Also speaking, the Sports Director in Kwara, Mr Ibrahim Alarape, commended ISA for choosing Kwara to pilot the baseball game development programme.



He said that the academy would propel enthusiasm among lovers of the game.



Alarape said that the programme would revive the sport and make the state to participate in baseball and softball games in next national sports festival.



ISA Africa and European Coordinator, Temitayo Abolarin, commended the President of the association for identifying with the continent of Africa.



He said that he was delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the ISA boss to develop the game of baseball and softball in Africa.(NAN)

