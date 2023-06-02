Association, foundation urges FG to urgently tackle attacks in Plateau

By Ruth Oketunde

The Mwaghavul Development Association and the Stefanos Foundation, have called on the Federal Government urgently tackle the continuous attacks on people in various communities in Plateau.

They made the call while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Mrs Fatima Omotayo, Advocacy Manager, Stefanos Foundation, said that the continuous attacks on people in various communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state has become worrisome, as such needs urgent attention.

She said there are currently 10 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, housing over 8,000 persons , who had fled their ancestral homes as a result of the attacks.

Omotayo said that it was also important for Nigerians to pray for the new leadership in the country to be able to tackle security issues with all seriousness and ensure that all perpetrators are prosecuted.

“It is therefore with great relief and renewed hope that we heard that the President mentioned in his inaugural speech that security would be given top priority.

“We choose to believe this and loof forward to it’s translation to reality on ground beyond mere rhetoric.

“We are watching, we are recording and at the end of the day, the facts will speak for themselves, whether the government is truly that of action.

“Without security, there is nothing like prosperity and all the benefits of this subsidy removal will be filtered and so security is key,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Joseph Gwankat, National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, called on the government to take urgent steps to facilitate the immediate return of all affected persons back to their homes.

“Government should take over full responsibility of educating children below ten who have lost both parents as a result of the attack, while arrangements made for those SS 3 students whose WAEC Exams were disrupted as a consequence of this attack.

“The state police have demonstrated low capacity and will power to secure minority tribes in Nigeria, hence we strongly recommend for state policing in all states and communities in Nigeria.

“The integration of vigilantes and hunters association into the state Operation Rainbow may assist in information sharing and proper protection of our people,” he said.

Gwankat also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as its state counterpart to urgently mobilise resources to address the immediate needs of the victims and host of the victims.(NAN)