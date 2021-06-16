Association engages women in dialogue to uphold family values

The Federation of Women Lawyers Association(FIDA), Bauchi , emphasised the need to  uphold family values through positive parenting.

The association the assertion on Tuesday  during a one-day dialogue with women groups  in Bauchi.

The event,  which was organised by FIDA Bauchi, was also designed to create on how to curb all forms of indecency and social vices among children in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the event was part of a week-long activities organised  by FIDA to mark the 2021 International Day for African Child with sub-theme: “Positive Parenting.”

Some of the participants  included the  Federation of Muslims Women of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Child is Gold and Ikra Foundation for Women and Youth Development  Initiative,among others.

Blessing Nsiwoke of FIDA,  in her , said that negative parenting could affect  a child’s  self esteem and emotions as well as lead to high degree of trauma.

She noted that  parents should play positive role and find time to identify with their children.

“Some working class parents neglect their children, leaving the child at the mercy of the nanny.

“This affects the relationship between parents and their children,” she said.

Another Barrister from FIDA,  Maimuna Ibrahim,  stated that children were not all the same as each person different in nature.

She advised  parents to be devoted to nurturing their children, urging them  to try and identify their weaknesses and strengths.

According to her, this will help parents in their roles.

The Founder of Ikra Foundation, Amina Garuba, in her remarks noted that issues of reproductive health should also be prioritised in parenting.

“Reproductive health information should  be included in parenting.

“Reproductive  health is in stages; so, w can also disseminate information according to ages,” she said.

Hajiya Amatullah Aliyu, representative of FOMWAN, reminded the gathering that women are unique.

“As women we are teachers, engineers, doctors and even drivers; so,  we have to ensure that we employ  methods suitable enough to capture ourselves in our various professions,” she said.

While appreciating the various inputs during the meeting, Hauwa Ahmed from FIDA, said that the meeting was  important as  issues surrounding parenting need a community dialogue approach.

The practitioner stressed that the meeting was apt as a great deal of social vices were being recorded with children being seen as culprits and suspects.

NAN also reports that 20 participants drawn from various groups attended the meeting.(NAN)

