Association decries abandonment of mining sites in Nasarawa State

Nasarawa State chapter, has decried the abandonment of no fewer than 50 mining sites in the state.Dalhatu raised the concern in an interview with newsmen in Keffi on Monday.He said that there were abandoned mining sites in Keffi and others localities such as Azara, Akwanga, Wamba, Nasarawa-Eggon and Karu.

The chairman said that the mines were abandoned without mine closure plans by miners operating in the state.”This has become a big worry for everyone especially the communities that host the mining sites. ”Miners should always have a closure plan after using a site, the site can be redeveloped for other uses instead of abandoning it,” he said.Dalhatu said it was hazardous to abandon mining sites after use, saying, ” they become death traps and security risks to the host communities.”Apart from being death traps, they become hideouts for criminals. They are no longer useful for farming,” he said.

He urged the government to kick-start the process of reclaiming abandoned mining sites in in order to make then reusable for more profitable purposes.The chairman said that there was need for miners, government and host communities to collaborate towards reclaiming abandoned mining sites.”

We are having setbacks in our operations because the required collaboration is not there. We need synergy for effective performance,” he said.Dalhatu also expressed concerns over the issue of illegal mining activities in the state.He said that only about 20 mining companies were registered out of no fewer than 448 of them operating in the state.(NAN)

