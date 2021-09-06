Association congratulates youths for peaceful conduct at Kaduna LG polls

The Youth Wing of Moro’a Development Association commended Manchok for peaceful conduct the just-concluded elections Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

President of the socio-cultural group, Mr Jerry Bonet, gave the commendation when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Kaduna.

“I appreciate the for sticking to their pledge of peaceful conduct before, during and after the announcement of results.

“This has helped sustaining the relative peace we have enjoyed the local government area.

“I am sure that some persons had to make painful sacrifices by suppressing their egos to ensure election peaceful.

“We are very grateful to all that put the of our communities and that of the local government area, for the success of the election,’’ he said.

Bonet also commended security agencies, officials of the State Independent Electoral Commission, ad-hoc staff, party delegates and other stakeholders for ensuring rancour-free poll Kaura Local Government Area.

Mr Mathias Siman of the won the chairmanship seat the election.

He polled 19,505 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Adamu Donatus of the APC who garnered 10,942 votes. (NAN) 

