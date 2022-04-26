Association congratulates member enlisted as FIFA sports mediator

The Attorney Mediators Association, Lagos Chapter, on Tuesday congratulated its member, Ms Beverly Agbakoba-Onyejianya, for being listed by FIFA, as one of the 19 mediators engaged to resolve global sports disputes through mediation.This is contained in a statement in Lagos jointly signed by Mr Valentino Buoro and Mr Abayomi Okunnu, Founder and Chairman of the association respectively

.The association expressed great satisfaction that Agbakoba-Onyejianya, one of its distinguished members made the list in the highly competitive selection exercise.According to the founder of the association, the association was established to hone the skills of lawyers who also practice as accredited mediators, with a view to attaining cutting edge skills and maintaining high ethical standards.

He said that membership of the association was open to lawyers who had obtained accredited mediation skills from recognised training institutions as well as garnered hands-on experience in mediation practice.Buoro, applauded FIFA for including mediation as part of its constant effort to modernise and provide efficient services to parties and stakeholders.“This alternative dispute resolution mechanism allows the parties to put an end to their controversies with the assistance of a mediator in a swift and efficient manner,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Monday, FIFA approved the list of the mediators as part of the constant effort to modernise and provide efficient service to parties and stakeholders,FIFA recently included the possibility to solve the parties’ disputes through mediation.This alternative dispute resolution mechanism allows the parties to put an end to their controversies with the assistance of a mediator in a swift and efficient manner.

On Monday, the first mediation workshop, which included the attendance of FIFA Administration and all the newly appointed mediators, took place as a first step for the successful implementation of mediation within the proceedings of the Football Tribunal. (NAN)

