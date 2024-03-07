Association condemns attacks on Police, other security agencies in Akoko-Edo

Akoko-Edo Development Association (aka Akoko-Edo Forum) has expressed dismay at the recent spate of attacks on security personnel deployed to Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, particularly the police, by some members of the communities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Association, Barr. (Mrs.) Mary Opii.

Opii stated,”A first attack was reported in Ojirami, followed by irate Ojah community youths. The restless youths were reported to have attacked a combined team of policemen and soldiers dispatched to their communities to maintain peace a few weeks ago following internal disagreements in the community. Sadly, a police officer lost his life in one of such attacks in Ojah.

“As the authorities were still investigating this ugly situation, only a few days ago, Ikpeshi youths burnt a police patrol vehicle and savagely lynched two police officers whose vehicle was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a child and an Okada rider.

“We strongly condemn these attacks and any form of attack on the police or any of our security personnel because these are strange developments in Akoko-Edo. While we commiserate with the families of the deceased, we urge the government to take decisive and stern action against the perpetrators of these acts of lawlessness.

“The culprits, whoever they are, should be fished out and brought to justice because Akoko-Edo has no place for lawlessness.”

Opii added,”We appreciate the police and other security personnel in Akoko-Edo, who do their best to protect lives and properties in a challenging environment.

“We, as citizens, owe them respect, courtesy, and cooperation in discharging their onerous duty.

“We call on our traditional rulers, community and religious leaders and other stakeholders to call their subjects to order.

“We believe these ugly incidents will not repeat itself in Akoko-Edo anymore.”