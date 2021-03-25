The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has commiserated with traders in Zamfara and Katsina states over the fire disasters that ravaged their markets.

The President of MATAN, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the fire disasters ravaging markets in the country were becoming too may.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 63 shops were destroyed by fire in Tudun Wada Market in Gusau, Zamfara on Sunday.

Similarly, properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed by fire at Katsina Central Market on Monday.

Abbas described the inferno which destroyed properties of traders at this critical period in the two states as unfortunate.

He said it was more painful at a time Nigeria and indeed the world were experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am saddened with this development, from January 2020 till date; my members across the country have lost properties worth billions of naira to fire disaster.

“Within this period of one year, traders in many states of the Federation are victims of one inferno or the other. It is indeed a trying moment for us” Abbas stated.

He appealed to the Federal Government to redeem its pledge to assist victims of recent and previous fire disasters across the country.

Abbas also advised traders and marketers to respect and embrace safety rules as well as government regulations to prevent future occurrence. (NAN)

