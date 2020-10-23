Association commends Mohammed on education policy

Mr Abbas Idriss, President, Kafin-Madaki Old Students Association (KAMOSA), on Friday commended Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state for giving priority to the education sector.

Idriss gave the commendation in a statement issued in Bauchi and made available to newsmen.

He described education as the bedrock of societal development.

The KAMOSA president said that the governor’s decision to develop the education sector would trigger human capital development and sustainable growth.