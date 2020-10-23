Association commends Mohammed on education policy

Mr Abbas Idriss, President, Kafin-Madaki Old Students Association (KAMOSA), on Friday commended Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state for giving priority to the education sector.
Idriss gave the commendation in a statement issued in Bauchi and made available to newsmen.
He described education as the bedrock of societal development.
The KAMOSA president said that the governor’s decision to develop the education sector would trigger human capital development and sustainable growth.
He commended Gov. Mohammed for renovating the Kafin-Madaki Special Secondary School.
“This is a clear testimony of your resolve to empower future leaders.
“We commend you for massively investing in education, by making education a priority, you are securing the future of the younger generation.
“You are also setting the agenda for sustainable growth, improved quality of life and liberation from ignorance,” he said.
Idriss urged the governor to sustain the efforts by equipping the schools with more books, modern learning aids and sports facilities.
“It is also our humble appeal that the welfare of teachers be improved; this will motivate them to be more dedicated to duties,” he said.
He urged the governor to incorporate entrepreneurship and vocational skills into the school curriculum.
“It will be rewarding to acquire skills while in school.
“Skills such as fish production, poultry, dairy farming, cash crop farming, soap making, oil processing and packaging will help the youths to become self-reliant after school,” he said.(NAN)
