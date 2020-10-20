Association commends LASG for closing schools

School instructors in Lagos State have commended the Lagos State government for the immediate closure of schools in the state to avoid more casualties from the #ENDSARS protests.

All schools were ordered to close down by the state government on Monday following increasing violence by hoodlums under the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

Mr Simeon Fowowe, the President of the Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN), made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Fowowe said that the action clearly showed that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had the interest of children and teenagers at heart.