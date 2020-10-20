Association commends LASG for closing schools

School instructors in Lagos State have commended the Lagos State government for the immediate closure of schools in the state to avoid more casualties from the #ENDSARS protests.
All schools were ordered to close down by the state government on Monday following increasing violence by hoodlums under the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.
Mr Simeon Fowowe, the President of the Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN), made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.
Fowowe said that the action clearly showed that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had the interest of children and teenagers at heart.
He said that his quick intervention in setting up panels of inquiry on police brutality over the years had also shown his commitment to safety of the people of the state.
“This move is in the right direction and has conspicuously demonstrated his sensitivity to the demands of the youth.
“I strongly advise Lagos State government to implement the findings faithfully without allowing greedy politicians to hijack and score the success stories to their favour,” he said.
“On behalf of ANPEIN, I want to appreciate our youths and other stakeholders, who for the first time, did not retreat or surrender in their agitation.
“The youths are our future and should not, for whatever reason, allow the hoodlums and criminals to hijack this your peaceful action.
“I appeal to you to suspend, as against call off the protest, while we allow peace a chance and to hear our government’s actions on this matter,” he said. (NAN)
