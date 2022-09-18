Association commends Buhari for tackling insecurity in N/East

By Philomina Attah

A faith based association, the United Pastors Initiative For Good Governance (UPIG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government for tackling the issue of insecurity, especially in the North East.



The association also urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards achieving secured society, stable economy and sound educational system for its citizens.



The association’s President, Rev. James Muya, stated this during a press conference on Saturday in Abuja.



He advised the government to put in place policies that would address the lingering strike in higher institution to improve the country’s educational system.



The president, who said the association was not a political party and not ready to endorse any candidate for the forthcoming elections, urged INEC to give a level playing ground for all participants.



“In the fight against insecurity, before President Buhari took over in 2015, a lot of Nigerians in the North East had no homes and with no hope of going back to their villages.



“But today, President Buhari made their returning home possible as he promised Nigerians after his swearing-in.



“Therefore, President Buhari deserves a recommendation in the aspect, ” he said.

Muya also commended Buhari for signing the Electoral Act 2023, urging those planning electoral violence or malpractice in the 2023 general elections to have a rethink.



He expressed the association’s readiness to observe, monitor, analyse and report the credibility of the 2023 general elections to the public.



“That is why we are advising those that are preparing for vote buying, rigging, declaration under duress and other possible electoral crimes, to give up their evil intentions before it becomes too late.”

He commended the administration on its various achievements including the completion of projects initiated by previous administration.



He described the president’s achievements the best ‘continuity government’ that never stopped any good initiative created by the past administration.



On his part, the North Vice President of the association, Mr Yakubu Anza, said that President had done his best for the past seven years but needed to check the appointment of security heads.



He said Nigeria had two major faith, noting that if security heads were appointed from both religious, that would go a long way in making the fight against insurgency easier. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

