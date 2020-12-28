Association commences skills acquisition programme for 250 unemployed youths, widows in Nasarawa 

A Socio-cultural Organization, Agwatashi Unity Forum, has kicked off a skills acquisition and empowerment Scheme for 250 unemployed graduates and widows in Nasarawa State.

A spokesperson for the group, Alhaji Saidu Adamu, made this known on Monday while addressing beneficiaries of the gesture in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of the state.

According to Adamu, the gesture is in line with the association’s resolve to always assist the needy in the yuletide season.