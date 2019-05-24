Association cautions Nigerians on fake NGOs

By Gami Tadanyigbe

Noble Youth Mass Support Association (NYMSA) a youth group, has cautioned Nigerians on dealing with fake Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) in the name of training youths and giving grants to Nigerians.

Hon. Godwin Onmonya, the national coordinator of NYMSA disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday to warn Nigerians over a fake NGO called CODEMWING gaining grounds in the country.

According to him, Codemwing has been deceiving Nigerians that they are giving grants of N300, 000 and offering free training programs for youths.

“Codemwing a fraud NGO is gaining grounds in Nigeria and has come to our notice that they are telling Nigerians that their training is free, form is free and grant of three hundred thousand is also free.

“After gathering people they will ask participants to money for accreditation some state paid N3500 while others pay as high as N5000.

“Up till now Codemwing has no website or genuine address to check their claims of empowering Nigeria.

“This is to draw the attention of DSS, EFCC and all security agencies to look into the activities of Codemwing before its too late,” he said.

The coordinator added that Codemwing had earlier claimed that they have been in existence for 12 years but investigation revealed that it was not true.

Hon. Onmonya also revealed that the acclaimed office addresses by Codemwing in some state are all fake and untrue.

“My state coordinator from Enugu has checked out and discovered the the address was fake likewise the Lagos State and FCT address.

“As the National Coordinator of Noble Youths Mass Support Association NYMSA I want to tell everyone to stop dealing with Codemwing.”

