Association cautions FG against re-opening of borders

The Kwara chapter of Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), has cautioned the Federal Government against reopening of borders, saying that the action might have negative effects on the economy.

Mr Tajudeen Ajisefinni, the state NASME chairman said this while briefing newsmen on the state of the economy, in Ilorin on Monday.

Ajisefinni urged the government not to succumb to pressure from some quarters over the border closure.

He said that the planned reopening of the borders in 2021 would only offer short term relief with great and awful consequences on the nation’s economy in future.

According to him, government should inject some stimulus for small and medium business owners in the country rather than open the borders to all kinds of smuggling that will further cripple the economy.