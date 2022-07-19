Association calls on INEC to extend voter registration

By Bridget Ikyado

The Youth Wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), North Central

has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voters registration to avoid disenfranchisement.

Owoyemi Olushola, the Chairman, North Central of YOWICAN made the appeal during a world press conference with theme: “Say no to Muslim -Muslim Presidential Ticket’’ on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, INEC should also move the registration centre close to people in the grassroots.

“I want to be joining my voice with those clamouring that the registration exercise be extended. Please, INEC should try and extend it.

“We are praying and hoping that they will do so because everybody has a right to be registered,” he said.

He urged everybody, especially Christians to participate in the 2023 elections, pick the people of their choice “and see how the country can be better’’.

Olushola also urged them to hold their representatives responsible at various levels.

The chairman said that INEC should obey the voice of the majority that was calling for an extension of the registration.

We hope that INEC will listen to our yearnings,” he said.

“We call in every youth to come out en mass to vote against divisive combination of any party to enthrone a government which unites the country and restored peaceful coexistence. ”

The YOWICAN chairman appealed to political parties to be sensitive and do everything humanly possible not to create or endorse any perception that could create fear and divisions amongst Nigerians. (NAN)

