Association calls for renewed efforts in tackling insecurity in Nigeria

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has called for renewed efforts in tackling insecurity in the country.

The association condemned the killings and abductions by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in various parts of the country.

This is contained in a statement by the National President of AANI, Amb. Emmanuel Okafor, on Sunday in Abuja.

Okafor said the gravity of the security challenges in the northwest, northeast, north-central, and southeastern parts of the country was exemplified by the recent abductions, communal clashes, and tragic loss of lives.

He said the recent incidents which included the abduction of 287 schoolchildren in Kaduna State, and other acts of violence across the nation required urgent attention from government.

The president said that the current state of affairs calls for a more comprehensive approach towards addressing the pressing security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“While commending the efforts of the government, military and security forces, the group suggested that more needs to be done,”he said.

He emphasises on the importance of adopting innovative strategies, tactics, and technology to effectively combat the evolving threats.

Okafor calls on governments at various levels to redouble their efforts, and implement robust measures to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians and residents.

He called for a paradigm shift from the traditional all-society approach to a more inclusive whole-nation strategy, to tackle the multi-faceted security challenges facing the nation.

The presidebt urged the government to consider and incorporate the perspectives of the association in developing and implementing security measures.

“As an influential and proactive organisation, we are ready to collaborate with the government, traditional leaders, institutions, and other stakeholders to achieve lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the nation.

“We call for improved socio-economic conditions to address the root causes of unrest in the country and a whole-nation approach to security,” he said.

He commended the ongoing efforts of the government, dding that there was the need for renewed strategies, tactics, and the use of technology in addressing the security challenges.

According to him, the assocition is committed to fostering a better society in Nigeria.

He pledged continuous partnership with governments at all levels, as well as other organisations and individuals dedicated to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje