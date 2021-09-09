Association advocates establishment of SCI rehabilitation center in Bauchi

The Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Centrof Nigeria (SCIAN), has called for the establishment of rehabilitation center for survivors of Spinal Cord Injuries in Bauchi State.

The association made the call in a seven point Communique’ signed by its Chairman and Secretary Mr Iliya Ismail and Mr Uzairu Hassan respectively, and issued at the end of its meeting on Thursday in Bauchi.

The communiqué appealed to the Bauchi State Government, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists, to establish the rehabilitation center in the state.

“The association needs a comprehensive rehabilitation center which will consist of the physiotherapy facilities, learning and skills acquisition materials.

“Provisions of wheelchairs, catheters and other medication for the management of the survivors.

“Provisions of access ways like ramps and elevators to facilitate our access to public and private buildings,” it said.

The communiqué also advocated for the provision of scholarship at all levels of education to the SCI survivors.

“As well as considering the survivors for employment and other empowerment programmes.”

The communiqué further lauded the state government for reviving the agency for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs) which was reduced to a department by the past administration.

It also reiterated that awareness by the association would facilitate an inclusive life, medical support and provision of assistive devices.

“Such as wheelchairs for survivors of the SCI and ensure proper treatment, rehabilitation and prevention,” the communiqué said. (NAN)

