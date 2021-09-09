Association advocates establishment of SCI rehabilitation center in Bauchi

The Spinal Cord Injuries Association of Centrof Nigeria (SCIAN), has called the establishment of center survivors of Spinal Cord Injuries Bauchi State.


The association made the call a seven point Communique’ signed by its Chairman and Secretary Mr Iliya Ismail and Mr Uzairu Hassan respectively, and issued at the end of its meeting on Thursday Bauchi.

The communiqué appealed to the Bauchi Government, Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists, to establish the center the state.

“The association needs a comprehensive center which will consist of the physiotherapy facilities, learning and skills acquisition materials.

“Provisions of wheelchairs, catheters and other medication the management of the survivors.

“Provisions of ways like ramps and elevators to facilitate our to public and private buildings,” it said.

The communiqué also advocated the provision of scholarship at all levels of education to the SCI survivors.

“As well as considering the survivors employment and other empowerment programmes.”

The communiqué further lauded the state government reviving the agency Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs) which was reduced to a department by the past administration. 

It also reiterated that awareness by the association would facilitate an inclusive life, medical support and provision of assistive devices.

“Such as wheelchairs survivors of the SCI and ensure treatment, and prevention,” the communiqué said. (NAN) 

