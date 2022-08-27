Associates fete Mike Igini after stint as INEC REC

Friends, colleagues and admirers of Commrade Mike Igini, the erstwhile Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) for Akwa Ibom State during the week rolled out the carpets and drums to celebrate the no nonsense elections expert for his unblemished and excellent service after 10 years at the Commission.

Taking advantage of the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association, NBC Annual General Conference holding at the Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos, a select group of friends of the former REC who himself is also a lawyer treated him to a lavish party and reception at prestigious Pearl Garden Chinese Restaurant on Tiaminu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his remarks at the occasion, the President of the NBA, Olumide Akpata noted that the reception was to say thank you to Igini for a job well done and also help to promote the replication of people like him in public office. “Igini has done well and made us proud, I am proud to call him my friend”, he declared.

Osa Director, a veteran journalist and lawyer said Igini has made adherents of social activism proud. In his words, “we have seen activists go into government and public offices, we all know how most of them ended up, Igini showed character and commitment to integrity and the virtues of accountability and transparency while on duty”.

In his response, Igini, who was caught by surprise at the gesture, thanked his friends and colleagues for thinking it wise to honour him and promised never to let them down both in his public and private life.

The occasion was graced by prominent lawyers and businessmen, including Kadiri Yusuf, SAN, Clement Onwuewunor, SAN, Rockson Igelige, a prominent entertainment lawyer and former deputy editor of Vanguard Newspaper, now a major player in the oil and gas industry, Blessyn Okpowo, among several others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

