Assist NYSC members posted to Nasarawa State –NYSC spokesperson

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nasarawa State has urged residents, security outfits and others to assist NYSC members deployed to the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Rose Onoja, the spokesperson of the scheme in the state and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Keffi.

“We want residents, security agencies, members of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), commercial motorcyclists to assist the 2022 Batch “B” Stream One corps members deployed to the state.

“This should be accomplished using every possible assistance for them to navigate their way to the orientation camp, bearing in mind that many of them will be coming to the state for the first time ever,” she stated.

She also enjoined prospective corps employers to forward their requests for corps members to the coordinator of the scheme in the state not later than June 23 for consideration and posting accordingly.

“They are also to make arrangements to convey corps members posted to their establishments from the camp at the end of the orientation exercise.

“They are to also plan to provide them with basic welfare provisions, through out the service year,” she said.

She noted that the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream One orientation course had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday nationwide.

According to her, the three-week long exercise will take place at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi and will be concluded on July 5.

“Registration will run from the opening day till midnight of June 17.

“The formal swearing-in and induction of the corps members will take place on June 21 with the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, administering the oath of service on the corps members,” she added.

According to Onoja, in keeping with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols which are still in force, the ceremony will be low-key.

She added that Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, the coordinator of the scheme in the state who would preside over the ceremony, would address the corps members on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Sule.(NAN)

