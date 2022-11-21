Assist less-priviledged, Rotary president pleads 

By Peter Amine

The President, Rotary Club of Jos Metro, Mr James Wuanor, has urged well meaning individuals to join rotary and assist the less-priviledged members of the society.

Wuanor stated this on Sunday evening in Jos at a membership dinner aimed at encouraging the public to join rotary.

The president said that the essence of the dinner was to sensitise people to the rules of rotary and the impact of rotary to the society.

“It is also to encourage people to come together and join forces so that we can pool our resources together and send them to places where people need them most.

“We have a lot of less-previlidged people that need assistance coupled the soaring prices of items in our markets.

“So we need a lot of people to join us, so that we have more members to enable us address the humanitarian issues collectively,” he said.

Wuanor said that the club under his leadership had assisted widows with funds to set up businesses, earn money and to cater for their families.

He further said that the club also organised free medical outreaches for rural dwellers who could not afford quality healthcare.

“We have just concluded a three-day free medical outreach in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau.

“Of course, we have disabled members of the society that we’ve been given out wheel chairs because some of them cannot afford it.

“We avail ourselves for schools, where parents cannot afford school fees, we come in and we pay school fees where you submit examinations.

“We provide educational materials, and also we provide water and we ensure healthy environments by planting trees to combat ecodegredation,” he said.

Mr Gabriel Adama, a legal practitioner who presented paper on why people should join rotary, said “the Rotary gives people the opportunity to show their humanity and serve the people”.

Adama said that the greatest asset one had is relationship and friendship and that rotary provide both.

“Rotary avails members the opportunity to develop their businesses and enhance their leadership skills.

“Apart from making one a global citizen, rotary builds public speaking skills and renders travel assistance to members.

“In all of those, rotary gives one the opportunity to have fun, develop social skills, cultural awareness and entertainment among many other benefits,” he added.

Assistance District Governor, District 9125, Mrs Tongnaan Bawa, in her remarks, said that rotarians were nice people.

Bawa said that rotary helps to reinforce ethics that make them responsible members of the society.(NAN)

