Assets Recovery: NEITI restates FG’s tough position against corruption

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) says its mandate to promote transparency and accountability in the extractive sector aligns with the objectives of asset recovery and responsible management of public resources.

By Emmanuella Anokam

NEITI underscored the need to boost global efforts to strengthen accountability, ensure justice and promote the transparent and beneficial use of recovered assets for public good.

Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary, NEITI said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Orji spoke at the inauguration of a policy brief on the review of implementation of Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles in asset return and management in Nigeria.

The document was produced by the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission and other partners.

Orji was represented by Dr Dieter Bassi, Director Policy, Planning and Strategy (PPS), NEITI.

He said that the GFAR Principles, developed to guide countries in the transparent recovery and return of stolen assets, were rooted in the values of accountability, inclusiveness, participation, and the rule of law.

“The launch of this policy brief comes at a critical moment in our national and global efforts to strengthen accountability, ensure justice, and promote the transparent and beneficial use of recovered assets for public good.

“These principles emphasise that returned assets must be used in ways that benefit the citizens from whom they were stolen, and that the process must be transparent, accountable, and subject to public oversight,” he said.

The executive secretary said that Nigeria, as a prominent case study in international asset recovery efforts, had made some progress in recent years.

According to him, the progress was made through high-profile recoveries and their deployment to legacy infrastructure projects.

He listed such projects to include the Abuja-Kano and Lagos-Ibadan expressways, as well as the Second Niger Bridge.

“However, this progress must be continuously reviewed, interrogated, and strengthened.

“This is to build public trust and ensure that these processes are not only effective but also perceived to be fair and accountable by our citizens.

“This is where the work of civil society organisations becomes invaluable,” he said.

According to him, by initiating research, providing evidence-based recommendations and convening diverse stakeholders, organisations like ANEEJ are playing a vital role in fostering transparency, inclusion, and reform in governance.

“This policy brief provides an opportunity to reflect on what has been done well, identify gaps, and chart a course for improved implementation of the GFAR principles in Nigeria’s asset recovery architecture.

“We believe that transparency is not a destination, but a continuous journey that requires commitment, collaboration, and innovation,” he said.

Orji said that NEITI was particularly pleased to note the inclusion of vulnerable and often excluded groups-women, youth, and persons with disabilities-in the process.

He said that true accountability must be inclusive, and must reflect the voices and interests of all citizens, especially those most affected by corruption and poor governance.

He urged all stakeholders, like government agencies, CSOs, development partners, and the media, to take ownership of the findings and recommendations of the policy brief.

“Let us use this document not only as a tool for advocacy, but also as a basis for policy reforms and practical steps.

“This will ensure that the return of stolen assets translates into meaningful development outcomes for all Nigerians.

“I reaffirm our commitment to partnership and collaboration in advancing accountability and justice in Nigeria’s governance processes,” he said.(NAN)