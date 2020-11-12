Assets Disposal: FG addressing MDAs Office Accommodation Challenge – Malami

Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has compiled and submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a comprehensive profile of Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies with office accommodation

challenge.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known yesterday when a delegation from the Management of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) paid him a courtesy visit in his Office.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday the 12th day of November 2020.

In his address, the Director General of the National Institute For Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa said they

were at the Office to forward the Institute’s request for a permanent office and a training hotel from the seize assets of the Federal

Government.

Responding, Malami noted with concern the situation of things with reference to office accommodation of some Agencies of the Federal Government and promised to ensure office accommodation challenge be a thing of the past.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has already compiled a comprehensive profile of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, that share common position with you with particular reference to accommodation by way of putting in a memo to the President seeking his approval to allow for such consideration,” he said.