Asset Recovery, Illicit Financial Flows,Others: EFCC, CISLAC, TI seek collaboration

The executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and head of Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani has showered praises on the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu for the record-setting achievements of the Commission in the last four years. Rafsanjani who visited Commission on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 sought the strengthening of the working relationship between the Commission, CISLAC and TI.

He observed that there was need to come up with a new method in which the EFCC, CISLAC and TI would work together in the areas of asset recovery, combating illicit financial flows and money laundering, among others.

“We are here to collaborate so that the fight against corruption in Nigeria will continue to succeed. We will continue to give our support to the EFCC because we believe EFCC is doing a lot of good work for the country and by extension Africa. The good work EFCC it is doing in Nigeria is being felt by other African countries, that is the reason many countries in the continent want the EFCC to be replicated in their countries in terms of its operations,” Rafsanjani stated.

He called on the Commission to turn its searchlights on some non- governmental organisations (NGOs), which he said are owned and run by Nigeria politicians and civil servants to cover up their loots from the nation’s treasury.

Responding to Rafsanjani, Magu disclosed that the Commission was open to civil society organizations and others, willing to engage and collaborate with it.

Present at the event was Olanipekun Olukoyede, Secretary to the Commission and other senior officials of the EFCC.